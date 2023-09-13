Guess Who This Kid In His Rain Jacket Turned Into!

Before this blonde boy playing with his wheelbarrow turned into a singer and songwriter, he was just teaching himself how to play guitar -- by watching YouTube tutorials -- and hanging with his older bro Greg in their hometown of Mullingar, Ireland.

This ex-boy-bander was part of an iconic group (the only one not from England) but eventually parted ways and made hit songs on his own like "Slow Hands" and "This Town." Today, you can watch him sit in a red chair on "The Voice."