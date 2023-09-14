Sylvester Stallone Hit With Massive Swarm Of Fans While Out In Rome

Sylvester Stallone is just like one of The Beatles ... at least, when in Rome, because he was completely bombarded by a sea of fans while on a trip with his family.

The "Rocky" star was met with hundreds of folks while spending time overseas. The actor was visiting with his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and their 3 daughters -- and the whole fam got a security detail that was workin' hard to keep them safe.

Sly's fiasco is a sight ya rarely see these days ... so the crazy scene is one we're sure his whole family won't soon forget.

As we reported, Sylvester was touring Vatican City last week when he got the opportunity to meet Pope Francis -- someone who ended up being a big fan of Sly's work!

The 2 even did a bit of shadowboxing together during their brief exchange ... clearly a pretty awesome moment for both of them.