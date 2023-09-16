Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
The Rock Makes Epic Return To WWE, Destroys Austin Theory

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Returns To WWE After 4 Years ... Annihilates U.S. Champ Austin Theory

9/16/2023 5:39 AM PT
the rock
WWE

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson knows how to make an entrance and he proved it in a big way with his surprise return to the WWE after nearly 4 years.

The Rock stunned the packed crowd watching WWE Smackdown at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Friday night, when he stepped out from behind a backdrop to his signature song, "Electrifying," playing loudly over the sound system.

Everyone went berserk, cheering like crazy and shooting cell phone video to capture the epic moment. You may recall, the last time the WWE legend had suited up for a wrestling match was in October 2019.

After the initial shock, The Rock made his way to the ring, where WWE U.S. Champion Austin Theory and ex-NFL punter Pat McAfee were giving each other some lip.

The Rock got in on the action, trading insults with Theory as the tension grew.

WWE

Finally, The Rock sent Theory over the edge after calling him an "a—hole" -- and even getting the audience to chant, "You are an a—hole."

Theory threw a flurry of punches that hit their mark, but The Rock quickly turned the tables and gave his opponent a spinebuster.

the rock wwe
Getty

With Theory laid out on the canvas, The Rock delivered his famous “people’s elbow."

It was all over after that. Theory was down for the count.

the rock wwe
WWE

The Rock is back!!!!

