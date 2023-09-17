Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Have Girls Night Out

Taylor Swift Chowin' Down with the Girls!!!

9/17/2023 6:59 AM PT
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively out for dinner
Taylor Swift may be hooking up with Travis Kelce -- at least there is smoke pointing to that -- but Saturday was girl's night out.

Taylor and her bud, Blake Lively, hit up Zero Bond in NYC ... it's the second time the 2 broke bread in a week. Last Monday, T.S. hit up Emilio's Ballato restaurant with Blake and her hubby Ryan Reynolds along with Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, and Gigi Hadid.

Taylor had a busy weekend ... chowing down Friday with Selena Gomez at a restaurant near Taylor's Rhode Island estate.

Gomez and Taylor have been friends for years, and Selena underscored their friendship with words of loyalty.

Selena wrote, "Thas my best frien -she a real bad," referencing lyrics from Saweetie's track, "Best Friend."

Now, what about Travis?

