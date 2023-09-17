Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Have Girls Night Out

Chowin' Down with the Girls!!!

Taylor Swift may be hooking up with Travis Kelce -- at least there is smoke pointing to that -- but Saturday was girl's night out.

Play video content BACKGRID

Taylor and her bud, Blake Lively, hit up Zero Bond in NYC ... it's the second time the 2 broke bread in a week. Last Monday, T.S. hit up Emilio's Ballato restaurant with Blake and her hubby Ryan Reynolds along with Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, and Gigi Hadid.

Play video content 9/12/23 BACKGRID

Taylor had a busy weekend ... chowing down Friday with Selena Gomez at a restaurant near Taylor's Rhode Island estate.

Gomez and Taylor have been friends for years, and Selena underscored their friendship with words of loyalty.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Selena wrote, "Thas my best frien -she a real bad," referencing lyrics from Saweetie's track, "Best Friend."