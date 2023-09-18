Tyreek Hill Calls Patriots Fans 'Nasty,' Some Of The 'Worst' In The NFL

Pats Fans Are Some Of The 'Worst'

Patriots fans clearly left a bad taste in Tyreek Hill's mouth ... 'cause after the Dolphins torched the Patriots off the field, the Fins superstar receiver laid into them off the field, calling them out for some of the worst fans in the NFL!

29-year-old Hill ripped the New England fans to the media after the Dolphins' 24-17 win at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Sunday night.

"Those fans are some of the worst in the NFL," the 7x Pro Bowler told reporters, "And I'm going to stand on that, they are real nasty."

Hill continued, accusing some of the Patriot faithful of having said some brutal stuff during the game.

"Some of the things they were saying wasn't, you know, I wouldn't say in church."

"So yeah, it felt great to wave goodbye to the fans, and I'll do it again. Bye."

Of course, the 0-2 Patriots are off to their worst start since 2001 ... and their fans are surely on edge. The Pats had a chance to win Sunday's game but came up a few inches short on the final drive.

Tyreek Hill got a middle finger to the face AND a beer thrown on him by Boston fans. pic.twitter.com/l3oZvvgMXx — Chase Hughes (@chasedcsports) October 15, 2018 @chasedcsports

It's not the first time Hill and Patriots fans had beef .... in 2018, a Pats fan flipped Cheetah the bird and threw beer at him after he scored a touchdown while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.