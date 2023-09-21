Bob Ross' First Artwork From 'The Joy Of Painting' Show On Sale For $9.8 Million

An iconic piece of art from Bob Ross' past is up for sale 4 decades after it was made ... and it ain't gonna come cheap.

Bob's painting is titled, "A Walk in the Woods," painted on the first episode of his hit show, "The Joy of Painting" -- where many first discovered his talent.

The piece has Bob's signature in the bottom corner and is listed on Modern Artifact for $9,850,000. People interested can make another offer if they'd like ... but we're assuming it'll sell in that ballpark, given its significance.

Fans of the show know it didn't take Bob long to craft the incredibly detailed oil painting -- his inaugural episode is only 28 minutes long -- but that just goes to show how talented he really was.

As you know, Bob's show debuted in 1983 with this painting, the show aired over 400 episodes on PBS and lasted until 1994, the year before he died due to complications from lymphoma.

His legacy is up there with some of the greats in the world of art, partially thanks to his internet fame long after his death so it's no doubt his first televised painting will make a killing.