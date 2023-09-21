Fat Joe Donates Over $100K in New Clothes to Bronx Students

Play video content TMZ.com

Fat Joe is bringing back-to-school cheer to his Bronx hometown by donating over $100,000 worth of brand-new clothes to more than 600 students!!!

TMZ Hip Hop got this video of Joe surprising high school students Thursday morning at The Eagle Academy for Young Men ... giving them a pep talk straight from the heart of his life experience!!!

Joe told the kids he could relate to their lives, having grown up right around the corner and told them he knew their journey wasn't easy.

We're told Joe and his team from UpNYC personally handed out bags of new clothing ... including sweatsuits, tracksuits, t-shirts, shorts and sneakers.

The BX-bred rapper had a busy morning.

In addition to Eagle Academy, the team also visited middle schoolers at I.S. 219 New Venture School and elementary students at P.S. 146 Edward Collins ... Joe's childhood alma mater.

The future leaders from the BX weren't the only ones benefitting from Santa Joe this week. Former President Bill Clinton was blessed with a rare pair of the Terror Squad Air Force 1s ... and his facial expression says he loved them.