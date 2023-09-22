Joey Votto Lends Vocals For Spongebob Musical At Local Children's Theater

Joey Votto is taking his talents to Bikini Bottom -- the Cincinnati Reds star is lending his voice for a local kids' production of "The Spongebob Musical!!"

TMZ Sports has learned ... the 2010 MVP has teamed up with The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati for its rendition of the show based on the hit Nickelodeon series -- officially joining the cast as the iconic "French Narrator."

Of course, Votto is fluent in French after growing up in Toronto ... so the guy won't have to work too hard on nailing the accent.

The first baseman won't be present when the kiddos take the stage October 14-23, but the production company says the work he put into his role will be a treat for everyone involved ... including the folks in the seats.

"We are so thankful to Joey Votto and his team for being a part of the 23-24 TCT Season," TCT CEO Kim Kern said. "Our audiences will enjoy hearing a Cincinnati icon bring this character to life."