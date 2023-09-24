Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Hidden under these swirled brows is a handsome fella whose big break came from the Broadway show, "Dear Evan Hansen", and you'll most definitely be raisin' a brow once you hear his singing pitch, which is damn near 'perfect!'

From the Broadway theater to his most recent Hulu movie, "Theater Camp", he's been at it since he was just a little guy ... learning from his famous father who is credited for producing "Legally Blonde" and "La La Land." Can you guess the mashed-up star?