Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Can't Take Kids Out of Country Amid Divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have agreed they will NOT take their kids outside the New York City area for now ... this, just days after Sophie filed legal docs saying her intention was taking the kids to the UK for good.

Both Joe and Sophie agreed to a temporary consent agreement and filed it with a federal judge.

As we reported, Joe and Sophie are locked in a legal battle over custody. Sophie went to federal court last week, citing a child abduction law and claiming Joe refused to turn over the passports of their 2 kids. She claimed they had an agreement the kids would live in the UK.

Joe countered, saying a Florida court said the kids could not be removed from the U.S., thus setting up a legal battle.