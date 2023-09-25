Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Can't Take Kids Out of Country Amid Divorce

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Kids Can't Leave New York Area ... At Least for Now

9/25/2023 6:46 AM PT
joe jonas sophie turner
Getty

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have agreed they will NOT take their kids outside the New York City area for now ... this, just days after Sophie filed legal docs saying her intention was taking the kids to the UK for good.

Backgrid

Both Joe and Sophie agreed to a temporary consent agreement and filed it with a federal judge.

sophie turner joe jonas
TMZ.com

As we reported, Joe and Sophie are locked in a legal battle over custody. Sophie went to federal court last week, citing a child abduction law and claiming Joe refused to turn over the passports of their 2 kids. She claimed they had an agreement the kids would live in the UK.

Joe countered, saying a Florida court said the kids could not be removed from the U.S., thus setting up a legal battle.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Together
Launch Gallery
Joe & Sophie Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

The agreement they made is not binding on a U.S. judge. The North Star in determining custody is what is in the best interests of the children.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later