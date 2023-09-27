Phillies' Brandon Marsh Celebrates Playoff Berth With Mechanical Bull Ride

Play video content TikTok / @riyad_rr7

The vibes were at an all-time high after the Philadelphia Phillies secured their spot in the playoffs ... and outfielder Brandon Marsh was the MVP of the party -- even hopping on a mechanical bull to celebrate the big moment!!

The defending National League champs clinched the top wild card spot after a walk-off win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday ... and Marsh -- who had a homer in the effort -- led the charge as the squad let loose after the game.

The Phils jumped up and down in the locker room as the champagne flew through the air ... jamming out to Robyn's "Dancing On My Own."

But the rager didn't stop there -- Marsh hit up PBR Philly at Xfinity Live! later on in the night ... where he ripped off his belt and hopped up on the infamous mechanical bull!!

Don't worry, Philly fans -- the guy appeared to avoid any potential injury throughout his ride ... staying on top as Ginuwine's "Pony" played over the speakers.

If you needed further proof it was a helluva night, Marsh even danced and sang along to "Pop That" by French Montana.