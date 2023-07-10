Bulls Star Zach LaVine Hits Monster Home Run In Celeb Softball Game

Play video content MLB

Zach LaVine's been at the center of near-constant trade speculation -- the Bulls star took out some of that frustration during a star-studded celebrity softball game, smashing a monster home run!

He flashed some leather, too ... robbing an HR in left field!

It all happened at MLB's 2023 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game in Seattle -- the site of the All-Star Game this weekend -- featuring stars like Joel McHale, Chloe Kim, Donovan Mitchell, Jennie Finch, Felix Hernandez, and Ryan Howard, amongst many more.

In the third inning, with Mariners legend Brett Boone on the mound, LaVine, a lefty, stepped to the plate and absolutely put a charge into one, hitting a bomb over the right-field softball fence.

Zach immediately knew the ball was gone ... he stood at the plate admiring his work, before tossing the bat, and beginning his home run trot.

Of course, softball fences are pushed in because the bigger ball's difficult to hit far. But, Zach hit the ball so hard, he nearly cleared the right field wall at T-Mobile Park.

Later in the game, LaVine showed he's more than just a bat.

Former Mariners star Mike Cameron was at the plate, and he drove a ball to deep left-center. Zach tracked the ball, and using every bit of his 6'5" frame, arm extended, caught it (sending center fielder Howie Mandel to the ground), robbing the home run.

LaVine wasn't the only NBA player showing out ... Cavs star Donovan Mitchell also hit a HR.