Zach LaVine, Wife Welcome First Baby Boy, Saint Thomas

Amazing news for Zach LaVine and his wife, Hunter Mar -- the couple just welcomed their first child together ... Saint Thomas LaVine!!

The LaVines revealed their little nugget on Wednesday ... saying the baby boy was born on Sunday.

"My heart in human form," Hunter said on Instagram. "I love you, baby boy! 💙"

Zach added ... "Best feeling I’ve had is now being a Father."

As we previously reported, the duo broke the news of their new addition earlier last month ... saying, "God has blessed us with the most special gift and we couldn’t be happier."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Zach and Hunter have been together for a long time now ... and first got engaged back in April 2020.

The couple will have no problem finding a babysitter ... as all their friends shared their excitement over Saint's big introduction.

"Congrats broski 🙏🏾," Tristan Thompson said ... with Dejounte Murray adding, "I Love This For Y’all!!!! 🖤 @zachlavine8 @hunter_lavine."

Even the city of Chicago's Instagram got into the comment section to congratulate the LaVines ... saying, "👏👏👏."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

G Leaguer Perri’on Callandret is already thinking of the important things ... joking, "Anyone in these comments know what size shoe babies this size wear? 😂"