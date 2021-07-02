NBA Star Zach Lavine Surprises Kids At Sneaker Shop With New Jordan 4s!

Kids at a sneaker shop in California got the surprise of a lifetime last month ... 'cause NBA star Zach LaVine popped by and hooked them up with new Jordans!!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... 4 lucky kids were hanging out at Swish Studios in Irvine, when the Chicago Bulls star showed up looking for some new shoes.

We're told the foursome -- who had just wrapped up a soccer tournament -- knew who the NBA player was right off the bat ... and couldn't help but to ask for his autograph.

That's when LaVine got generous ... and told each kid to pick out one pair of kicks for themselves!!

LaVine plopped down his credit card to buy each kid a pair of the Jordan 4 UNCs that came out on April 28, and you can see, the kids were PUMPED for the gifts!!

We're told LaVine didn't go home empty-handed either -- he bought some new Yeezys -- and in total, spent about $3,000 for himself and the young fans.

Swish Studios thanked the 26-year-old guard for the dope gesture on Instagram ... and wished him luck in the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo.

"Looking forward to seeing you do some damage for Team USA!" the shop wrote.