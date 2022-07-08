NBA's Zach LaVine Expecting First Child With Hunter Mar, 'Our Little Love'

A future baller is on the way ... 'cause Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine and Hunter Mar just announced they're expecting their first child together!!

The lovely couple broke the news to Instagram on Friday ... sharing pics from a photoshoot that revealed Hunter's baby bump.

"Baby Lavine loading!" Hunter said in the caption, "God has blessed us with the most special gift and we couldn’t be happier."

"Can’t wait to meet you, our little love 🤍👶"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

A couple of NBA ballers congratulated the 2-time All-Star and his lady ... including his former UCLA teammate, Norman Powell, who said, "Happy for you two."

FYI, Zach and Hunter are high school sweethearts and got engaged in April 2020.

"It's been a long time coming, been together since I was 17!!!" LaVine said in an IG post after the proposal.

"My first love and my FOREVER love. U with me forever."

The baby news comes just a week after the 2-time NBA Dunk champ signed a 5-year max contract with the Bulls ... which is worth $215 million!!