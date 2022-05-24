Zach LaVine Says He's 'Always Been A Big Fan' Of Lakers Amid Free Agency Rumors

Play video content BACKGRID

Zach LaVine had nothing but love for the Lakers on Monday -- praising the Purple and Gold after dining at an L.A. hotspot ... this, amid rumors they're hoping to land him in free agency.

27-year-old LaVine -- who starred at UCLA before getting drafted #13 overall in 2014 -- hit up Craig's in West Hollywood with his wife, Hunter ... and after chowing down on some grub, the cameras had to ask him about his future.

The 2-time Slam Dunk champ initially played it cool ... explaining his appearance shouldn't be a big deal, considering he lives in L.A.

But, when asked to give a message to Laker Nation, LaVine's response is enough to give fans a glimmer of hope.

"I've always been a big fan," he said as he hopped in his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

LaVine has emerged as a legit scorer ever since he was traded from Minnesota to the Chicago Bulls in 2017 ... averaging 24 points this past season.

The Lakers will have some serious competition as they try to rebuild after a horrendous 2022 ... with Chicago, Portland and Atlanta among teams potentially interested in landing him.

It would take a lot of work for the Lakers to be able to find space for LaVine ... but Jeanie Buss has made it clear she's sick of losing -- so anything is possible.