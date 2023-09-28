Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'Harry Potter' Star Michael Gambon Dead at 82

'Harry Potter' Actor Michael Gambon Dead at 82 ... After Bout With Pneumonia

9/28/2023 5:38 AM PT
Getty

Actor Michael Gambon -- best known for his role as Albus Dumbledore in the 'Harry Potter' films -- has died from pneumonia.

In a statement released Thursday, Gambon's publicist said he passed away peacefully in a hospital surrounded by his wife Anne and son Fergus.

Alamy

The rep also said Gambon's family is "devastated" and requested privacy "at this painful time."

The esteemed Hollywood actor was cast in his most memorable role as Dumbledore in 6 out of the 8 Harry Potter films after the death of his predecessor, Richard Harris, in 2002.

Getty

Gambon also starred in dozens of other movies, including “Gosford Park," “The King’s Speech” and the animated family flick “Paddington.” His work spanned TV, theater and radio, as well.

Gambon was 82.

RIP

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later