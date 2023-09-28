'Harry Potter' Star Michael Gambon Dead at 82

Actor Michael Gambon -- best known for his role as Albus Dumbledore in the 'Harry Potter' films -- has died from pneumonia.

In a statement released Thursday, Gambon's publicist said he passed away peacefully in a hospital surrounded by his wife Anne and son Fergus.

The rep also said Gambon's family is "devastated" and requested privacy "at this painful time."

The esteemed Hollywood actor was cast in his most memorable role as Dumbledore in 6 out of the 8 Harry Potter films after the death of his predecessor, Richard Harris, in 2002.

Gambon also starred in dozens of other movies, including “Gosford Park," “The King’s Speech” and the animated family flick “Paddington.” His work spanned TV, theater and radio, as well.

Gambon was 82.