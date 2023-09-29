Eminem Mind Blown Over Lil Wayne 'Funyuns' Lyric

Eminem is now among the top 10 artists for all-time sales, but he's not above admiring the work of his peers ... 'cause Lil Wayne completely floored Slim Shady simply by rapping about snack food!!!

Wayne recently celebrated his 41st birthday by lending his lyrical greatness to YG and Tyga's "Brand New" single where he spits, "Brand new money, brand new hundreds/Got a bunch of zeros like a bag of new Funyuns."

Eminem gave the song a listen and Wayne's Funyuns line left him wondering why he hadn't thought of flipping the bar first.

It's been over a decade since the two crossed paths on a track -- may be time for an update, steel sharpens steel after all!!!

