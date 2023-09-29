Las Vegas Sphere Opens Friday Night with U2 Concert

The Sphere in Vegas -- a remarkable architectural and technological wonder -- is finally open for business Friday night in Vegas!

The Sphere -- which took 4 years to build at a cost of $2.3 BILLION -- will open its doors to 17,500 lucky fans who will watch U2 christen the venue.

The stats are breathtaking ... it's 360 feet tall and 516 feet wide ... the largest spherical structure on planet Earth. Another record -- its 580,000 square-foot LED exterior, which can be programmed to display the coolest images y'all have ever seen.

There are 167,000 speakers in the joint, and they say the sound is just incredible.

Of course, there's a big AI presence ... 5 AI humanoid robots will greet visitors as they gawk at what's inside.

The venue will not only host concerts, there will be super cool events like a feature called "Postcard from Earth" directed by Darren Aronofsky.