Outkast Release 'Aquemini' Music Video 25 Years After Album's Release

Andre 3000 and Big Boi haven't released new music as Outkast in over 15 years but that doesn't mean their old classics need to collect dust in the digital age.

The defunct duo released a new music video for the jazzy jam "SpottieOttieDopaliscious" on Friday ... 25 years after it was originally released on their groundbreaking "Aquemini" album.

Neither Big or Dre appear in the animated visual -- a psychedelic romp of colors directed by OK Motion Club, but they're not leaving fans totally empty-handed.

The "Spottie..." video is part of "Aquemini's" 25th-anniversary rollout highlighted by a limited edition new vinyl pressing.

Their Grammy-winning, Diamond-certified double album "Speakerboxxx/The Love Below" has gotten similar treatment with custom vinyl to celebrate its 20th anniversary as well.

That's Sleepy Brown singing backup on the song, and the last time we spoke with him, he told us "Aquemini" was hands-down Outkast's best album.