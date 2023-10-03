Paris Fashion Week, Hottest Looks From France

Paris Fashion Week is officially wrapping up ... and some of the most popular supermodels showed up and showed out while wearing hot new looks.

Kendall Jenner took to the runway in France during the Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris - Walk Your Worth show at the Eiffel Tower ... while Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid also put outfits from Valentino and Miu Miu on display during the grand dame of fashion weeks.

The Mugler Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show had a couple of heavy hitters step out -- Helena Christensen wore a unique fit, while Paris Hilton showed off her toned legs on the runway.

Naomi Campbell was also serving looks in the City of Light ... rocking an Alexander McQueen designer dress at the SS24 show at Le Carreau du Temple.

Cate Blanchett even played keep-away with Robert Downey Jr. while in the audience at the Stella McCartney show ... so it looks like fun was had in gay Paree, despite a bedbug infestation in the city.