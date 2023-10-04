BLACKPINK's Lisa Shares Sexy Shots From Crazy Horse Performance
BLACKPINK's Lisa Gets Cheeky For Cabaret Shows ... Go 'Crazy' For Me!!!
10/4/2023 12:06 PM PT
Lisa from BLACKPINK just peeled back the curtain on her stint at the Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris ... sharing several jaw-dropping shots from the sexy performance -- and Blinks are losing it.
1/4 of the massive K-pop girl group took the stage for five shows at the famous venue during Paris Fashion Week ... performing a number of songs alongside the "Crazy Girls."
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
A handful of fans were able to snag tickets to the small venue ... but luckily for everyone who couldn't go, Lisa showed exactly what they missed by posting a number of action shots to her 98 million Instagram followers.
"Such an amazing experience at @crazyhorseparis_official," Lisa said Wednesday. "Thank you everyone for making this happen. Call me whenever you need someone to fill a spot😉"
There were several VIP in the audience throughout Lisa's brief residency ... including her groupmates Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie, as well as Rosalía, Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber.
While CH is known for nudity, spectators say Lisa kept it PG-13 ... sticking to lingerie and other skimpy outfits instead of going topless. We have to take their word for it, as there was a strict policy against all recordings.