BLACKPINK's Lisa Shares Sexy Shots From Crazy Horse Performance

Lisa from BLACKPINK just peeled back the curtain on her stint at the Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris ... sharing several jaw-dropping shots from the sexy performance -- and Blinks are losing it.

1/4 of the massive K-pop girl group took the stage for five shows at the famous venue during Paris Fashion Week ... performing a number of songs alongside the "Crazy Girls."

A handful of fans were able to snag tickets to the small venue ... but luckily for everyone who couldn't go, Lisa showed exactly what they missed by posting a number of action shots to her 98 million Instagram followers.

"Such an amazing experience at @crazyhorseparis_official," Lisa said Wednesday. "Thank you everyone for making this happen. Call me whenever you need someone to fill a spot😉"

There were several VIP in the audience throughout Lisa's brief residency ... including her groupmates Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie, as well as Rosalía, Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber.