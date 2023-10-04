Morgan State Postpones Homecoming Football Game After Shooting

Morgan State University is postponing its highly anticipated homecoming football game this weekend after five people were injured in an on-campus shooting.

Officials at the HBCU made the announcement on Wednesday ... less than a day after at least two gunmen opened fire on the Baltimore campus, hitting four men and a woman who were between the ages 18 and 22.

"Regrettably," university president David Wilson said in a statement, "for the very first time in Morgan's history, all activities planned around Homecoming will be either canceled or postponed until the perpetrator(s) of this atrocity have been found and brought to justice."

The home game against Stony Brook had been slated to go down at 10 AM on Saturday.

Play video content

Other canceled events included the Lady Bears' volleyball match, the school's "Homecoming Concert," the homecoming pep rally, the homecoming parade and a silent headphones party.

The school also announced that classes will be canceled for the rest of the week as security measures increase on campus.

"We strongly believe that this moment calls for reflection, thus allowing our students, faculty, and staff the opportunity to focus on their mental health," MSU said.

"We greatly appreciate the support of our later community who have expressed their concern and support during this most trying time."