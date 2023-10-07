What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

It's time to GET LOUD, because Jennifer Lopez has entered the chat, and she's not only ready to take some fan selfies, but she's here to stomp you with these two shots! Are you up for the challenge?!

Jenny from the Block left her ball and chain back at Dunkin', stepping out earlier this week in LA and was a total baddie in beige. "Don't be fooled by the (new) rocks that she got," because she's still got some switch-ups in her back pocket 😜!

Also, "Ain't it funny" JLo's bun-y seems a smidge bigger?