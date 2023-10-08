Tom Hiddleston -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
Tom Hiddleston Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
10/8/2023 12:30 AM PT
Tom Hiddleston's looks over the years are
'Loki' low-key hot!
Here is a 30-year-old version of the devilishly handsome actor, clean-shavin' for the premiere of "Thor" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood back in 2011 (left). This was his breakout role as the broad-shouldered Loki.
And, 12 years later the Marvel star is still out here grabbing the camera's attention with his flashy smile and sparkly blue eyes -- recently attending a fragrance launch event in his hometown of London, England (right).
Season 2 of "Loki" premiered earlier this week, and clearly, Mr. Hiddleston can still get it, but the question is ...