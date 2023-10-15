Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

Underneath this spooky scramble is a singer and songwriter who moved to Los Angeles from Germany when she was 19 years old, and a decade later she (and Sam Smith) walked the Grammy stage -- a true vision in red -- and took home a win!

To get you stoked for Halloween time ... you can blast her Halloween-themed mixtape ... "Turn Off The Light Vol. 1". If you can't see through the distortion, you may be able to find her "at the body shop, doin' somethin' unholy."