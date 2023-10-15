Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!
Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!
10/15/2023 12:01 AM PT
Underneath this spooky scramble is a singer and songwriter who moved to Los Angeles from Germany when she was 19 years old, and a decade later she (and Sam Smith) walked the Grammy stage -- a true vision in red -- and took home a win!
To get you stoked for Halloween time ... you can blast her Halloween-themed mixtape ... "Turn Off The Light Vol. 1". If you can't see through the distortion, you may be able to find her "at the body shop, doin' somethin' unholy."
Can you look beyond the bold makeup and guess the unknown celeb?