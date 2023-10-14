What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

The 'party's never over' when Billie Eilish is present! Step aside security ... there are some Frigin' Differences to be handled! Do you have a keen eye to find the changes in these two shots? Let's hope so!

The singer-songwriter flashed her "Ocean Eyes" earlier this week, heading into "Jimmy Kimmel Live" looking as cool as ever ... yes, she may have switched up her hairdo, but that's not the only switch-up(s) happening here 😜! Slither your way through the images and secure the switch-ups in the bag!