Donald Trump Roasts Patriots During Campaign Speech, Y'all Suck!

Play video content

Donald Trump just lowkey dissed his friend Bill Belichick, hilariously roasting the NFL coach's struggling football team during a speech ... admitting they suck while taking a shot at President Joe Biden!

#45 was in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire this week (deep in Pats country), speaking with supporters ahead of the 2024 presidential race ... when he likened Biden negotiating with Chinese President Xi Jinping to a high school football team playing a great NFL squad.

Cue the shade.

"Let’s see, what’s a good football team nowadays?" Trump asked.

"I used to say New England. I used to say the Patriots," Trump said. "I’d love to be able to say the Patriots. I’d love to be able to say the Patriots. [Belichick's] a great guy, great coach, but they’re having a little hard time."

Trump's remarks came a day after the Patriots were whooped 34-0 at home against the Saints, the worst loss in Belichick's era. The Pats lost to the Cowboys the week prior, 38-3.

The team is currently 1-4 record and in last place in the AFC East.

"What’s going on with the Patriots?" Trump said. "But he’s a great coach. He’ll figure it out somehow. He's gonna figure it out but that was not a good game last night, was it?"

Mac Jones: 37 games played, 6 interceptions leading to touchdowns – not the best stats.



pic.twitter.com/N3mdvFBedz — Alex Xaviel (@SnakeDraftViper) October 8, 2023 @SnakeDraftViper

Even though Donald and Bill are cool, some Patriots fans didn't take the jabs lightly ... one of 'em used Will Smith's Oscars outburst quote to respond on X, writing, "Keep my team's name out your GD mouth lol."

Another fan wrote ... "We’re getting bantered by Trump, it’s so over."

It doesn't get any easier for NE -- who play the division rivals Bills and Dolphins (they have a combined record of 7-3 and are one of the best squads in the AFC) -- over the next three weeks.