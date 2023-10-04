Donald Trump Falls Off Forbes' 400 Richest Americans List

Donald Trump has found himself on the outs with Forbes -- at least as it pertains to its richest Americans list -- 'cause he's fallen off the top 400 club ... again.

Here's the deal ... DT was first removed from the coveted baller group in 2021 -- amid a rocky exit from the White House -- but he got back in just last year, clocking No. 343 with a then-estimated net worth of $3.2 billion ... following real estate sales and other ventures.

Now in 2023, he has once more fallen off the 400 list with a current estimated net worth of $2.6 billion. You'd think all the indictments against him -- not to mention a civil trial that's taken a hard look at his wealth/property values -- would be to blame ... but not necessarily.

According to Forbes, his dip in riches is actually more attributed to a bad investment in Truth Social -- which the outlet notes has mostly failed to take off and attract a consistent user base -- as well as some of his office buildings depreciating on the market.

Trump's commercial real estate portfolio has apparently taken a major hit amid remote work and some cities seeing a trend of residents fleeing -- like SF, where he holds some assets.

In other words, it's just the regular economy that seems to have dinged him here ... and not so much the mounting legal bills. Another interesting nugget from this report -- Forbes pegs DT's liquid wealth to be in the ballpark of about $426 million, so he's far from broke.