Donald Trump Gets McDonald's Delivered To Court During Civil Fraud Trial

Donald Trump appears to be working up an appetite as his $250 million civil fraud trial kicks off ... because a massive McDonald's order was just delivered to court.

Play video content Peter Gerber

The former president is famous for his love of the Golden Arches ... and a couple security guards were spotted Monday afternoon bringing in several bags of food from the fast food franchise.

There's at least six delivery bags of McDonald's grub going into Manhattan Supreme Court ... where Trump is appearing for the first time with his business empire on the line.

Trump's probably not the only one chowing down on Mickey D's ... he's in court sitting next to his attorneys Clifford Robert, Alina Habba, and Christopher Kise ... so it's no wonder Trump needed two security guards to bring in all the goodies.

Play video content CNN

As we reported ... Monday's trial comes a year after Trump was sued by NY Attorney General Letitia James, who claims DT misrepresented his net worth by billions of dollars.

Prosecutors also have Trump's sons, Eric and Donald Jr., and his top execs in the crosshairs in an alleged decade-long scheme.