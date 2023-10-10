Former Dodgers Star Steve Garvey Announces U.S. Senate Run As Republican

Former L.A. Dodgers star Steve Garvey is swinging for the fences in a whole different field -- the World Series champ officially announced he's running for U.S. Senate in California.

The 10-time All-Star and National League MVP launched his campaign with a number of sports references on Tuesday ... saying, "In baseball, it's not about the individual; it's about the team."

"I believe the same holds true for politics. It's time we come together, find common ground, and work towards a brighter future."

74-year-old Garvey -- who is a newbie to politics -- explains he has always had a passion for leaving an impact on the community ... and has used his platform to help numerous charitable efforts off the field. Now, he's ready to bring his state back to where he feels it should be.

“Over 50 years ago, I came to California for the first time ... September 1st of 1969, the Dodgers called me up and my dreams came true," Garvey says.

"Over the next 20 years, I played for the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres. I played in front of millions of fans. I never played for Democrats or Republicans or independents."

"I played for all of you. Now I'm running for the U.S. Senate in California. A state that I believe at one time was the heartbeat of America. And now it's just a murmur."

Garvey -- who is running as a Republican -- is calling his run a "common sense campaign" ... focusing on quality-of-life issues, public safety and education as he attempts to take over for Dianne Feinstein, who passed away last month.