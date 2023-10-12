Guess Who This Little Leaguer Turned Into!

Before this lil' baseball player turned into a rapper and singer, he was just playing Guitar Hero with his younger bro in Louisville, Kentucky and showing his ultimate game face ... getting ready to play ball for the Pirates.

Playing sold-out shows throughout high school, this talented musician opened for Vince Staples back in 2016, and he's also collab'd with other big names like Lil Wayne. You may have seen his curls and beard on the court, playing against Machine Gun Kelly at the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.