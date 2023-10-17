Israeli Hostage Mia Schem Happy and Dancing at Festival Before Hamas Attack

Mia Schem's mother is doing everything she can to humanize the 21-year-old captured by Hamas -- sharing video of her daughter happy and dancing moments before she was taken.

Play video content

Keren Schem -- who calls her daughter a "warrior" -- released videos Mia's family has gathered since that horrific day.

Play video content

It shows Mia smiling, partying with friends and dancing at the Supernova Festival. Keren says Mia "only went to a party, to a festival party to have some fun, and now she's in Gaza."

Hamas released a disturbing video on Monday of Mia getting medical treatment for what looks like very serious injuries, and speaking on camera ... claiming she's fine and pleading with the Israeli government to get her out of Gaza ASAP.

Play video content

On Tuesday, Keren held a news conference where she begged "the world to bring my baby back home." She called out Hamas for committing a "crime against humanity.

She says she called her daughter's phone for hours on end after Hamas terrorists stormed the festival and killed at least 260 innocent concertgoers and took about another 200 people hostage.