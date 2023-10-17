Utah Jazz Halt Sale of Michael Jordan 'Jumpman' Shirt After Backlash

The Utah Jazz have stopped selling a shirt that prominently features Michael Jordan's "Jumpman" logo ... this after fans complained the imagery brought up some painful memories for them.

The tee showed Jordan's famed silhouette jumping over Jazz lettering ... something Utah backers seriously frowned upon, given everything MJ did to them during his time with the Bulls.

You'll recall, while starring for Chicago in the 1990s, he beat the Jazz regularly ... including twice in NBA Finals matchups.

So, when some supporters saw the grey shirt being sold in the team's store -- they complained relentlessly -- and, according to Salt Lake Tribune reporter Andy Larsen, the Jazz ended up pulling the item quickly over the backlash.

As for how the shirt came about in the first place, following the NBA's partnership with Jordan Brand years ago ... teams all over the league -- not just the Jazz -- began rolling out the generic design with the "Jumpman" logo on them.