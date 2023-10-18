UGA Student Dead At 18 After Falling 90 Feet In Rock Climbing Accident

A University of Georgia student tragically passed away over the weekend ... after falling 90 feet while rock climbing at a nature facility in Alabama. She was only 18.

Yutong Zhang -- who went by Faye -- was killed around 12 PM on Oct. 14, the Cherokee County Coroner's Office confirmed to AL.com.

Officials rushed to the scene after Zhang fell at the Cherokee Rock Village ... a park featuring boulders that reach 200 feet.

Zhang was a member of the Active Climbing gym in Athens, Georgia ... and the establishment released a statement on the tragedy, mourning her loss.

"Our thoughts are with Faye's family, friends, and the University of Georgia community at this difficult time," the gym said.

"We join them in mourning this profound loss and honoring the vibrancy, passion, and kindness that she brought into our lives."

"Faye, your spirit will forever be a part of our community. Rest in peace."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The university is also saddened by the passing of Zhang, who was in her first year at UGA.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the student’s family," UGA spokesman Greg Trevor said, "and we will continue to provide counseling and support to members of our community who have been affected by her passing."