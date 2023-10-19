New Video Shows Wrongfully Convicted Man Shot Dead by Georgia Police

Play video content Camden County Sheriffs Office

A man who spent 16 years in prison for a wrongful conviction was shot to death by Georgia police during a traffic stop ... and it was all caught on video.

Leonard Cure was pulled over in his pickup truck by a sheriff's deputy Monday morning after he was clocked going over 100 miles per hour in a 70 MPH zone on Interstate 95 in Camden County, GA.

Police dashboard and body cam footage released Wednesday caught every bit of the violence that led to Cure's death.

Check it out ... the deputy orders Cure out of his truck and tells him to place his hands on the rear of the vehicle.

Cure insists he's done nothing wrong and yanks his arm away as the deputy tries to grab it. The deputy then pulls his TASER and again demands Cure put his hands on the truck.

Play video content Camden County Sheriffs Office

This time Cure complies, but the deputy then asks him to move his hands behind his back.

Cure becomes agitated and starts questioning why he was pulled over in the first place.

The deputy informs Cure he's under arrest for speeding and reckless driving.

The two get into an argument, which quickly escalates to a point where the deputy TASES Cure.

Cure freezes from the electroshock before rushing at the deputy while flailing his arms. The deputy ends up fatally shooting Cure after a vicious fight.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued a statement, explaining that Cure assaulted the deputy and failed to comply with his orders.

But attorney Ben Crump, who represents the Cure family, said the deputy acted too aggressively and should have done a better job de-escalating the heated confrontation.

As for Cure's wrongful conviction, a jury found him guilty of armed robbery with a firearm and assault with a firearm in 2004, even though he had an alibi and no physical evidence tied him to the crimes.