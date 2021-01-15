TX Cop Fatally Shoots Unarmed Black Man, Family Called for Psychiatric Help

Play video content ring.com

An unarmed Black man was shot and killed outside of his home in front of his family ... who say they called police to get him psychiatric help, but were told a mental health officer was not available.

Ring video doorbell footage captures the final moments of Patrick Warren's life, when a cop in Killeen, Texas responded to the family's call Sunday. In the video, the officer rings the doorbell and is briefly allowed inside the home, but then says he's going to walk back outside.

Attorney Lee Merritt, who's working with the family, says Warren told the officer to leave. Shortly afterward, Warren is seen walking outside toward the cop while waving his arms erratically. The officer tells him to stop and get on the ground, but Warren refuses.

As his family follows him outside, you can hear the sound of a Taser being deployed on Warren. Then, he gets up and continues to move toward the officer off camera ... who shoots his gun 3 times. A family member screams at the cop, "I told you don't use a gun!"

Warren later died at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.

Merritt claims the family called the cops seeking a mental health officer when they noticed changes in Warren's behavior, but say they were told they didn't have one ... so they sent a regular police officer.