President Biden Says Americans Must Unite, Help Defeat Hamas and Putin

President Biden Must Unite Against Hamas, Putin ... Can't Let The Bad Guys Win

10/19/2023 5:56 PM PT
PUT ASIDE OUR DIFFERENCES

President Biden is urging Americans to support the war efforts in the Middle East and Ukraine ... he says we all have to come together to help defeat terrorists and tyrants.

The Prez just made his case for Congress to approve billions more in military aid to help Israel fight Hamas and Ukraine fight Vladimir Putin ... selling Americans on the battle between good and evil.

Destruction in Israel
In a rare speech Thursday from the Oval Office, Biden says Americans must put their petty differences aside and unite against the bad guys ... he says if the U.S. gives up the fight in Gaza and Ukraine, it will only embolden our enemies across the globe.

POTUS says he's going to ask Congress to approve more military aid to help fight wars overseas ... while reiterating he won't send American troops to fight Russia.

Destruction In Gaza
We haven't seen a lot of rah-rah speeches from Biden in office ... and he's pretty animated here, at least by his standards.

The Prez says it's all part of keeping up with America's calling as a global leader ... and he says the world is watching and counting on us to save the day.

Aftermath Of Israeli Airstrike In Gaza, Palestine
Bottom line from Biden ... wars require money, but it's a "solid investment."

