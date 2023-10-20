Saints' Foster Moreau Devastated Over Late Drop, 'It's A Dark Place To Be'

Play video content New Orleans Saints

Saints tight end Foster Moreau was emotional after dropping a touchdown pass that could've sent his team into overtime on Thursday night ... admitting the play put him in "a dark place."

The 26-year-old, who beat cancer to return to the field this year, had a chance to help New Orleans tie its "Thursday Night Football" game against the Jaguars with just seconds remaining on the clock ... but the TD pass slipped right through his fingertips -- and the Saints went on to lose, 31-24.

Afterward, Moreau -- seemingly on the verge of tears -- called his effort on the play "unacceptable" and "pathetic."

"It's tough," Moreau said. "In front of every man, woman and child I've ever known. It's a dark place to be."

Moreau's teammates, however, had the guy's back ... with superstar running back Alvin Kamara saying the drop was not the sole reason the Saints lost.

In fact, Kamara was the one who helped get Moreau off the bench after the game ... and in a meeting with reporters inside the locker room following the defeat, he said he told Moreau the moment can't even remotely compare to what he's been through in his fight against Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

"I just told him, man, he's blessed for what he's been through," Kamara said. "That ain't nothing."