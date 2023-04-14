NFL's Foster Moreau Vows To Defeat Cancer ... 'There's No Other Option'

Three weeks after being diagnosed with cancer, NFL tight end Foster Moreau says he believes he'll beat the disease, and hopes his story will inspire people to prioritize their health.

Moreau provided an update on his condition Friday on "Good Morning America" ... after he was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma, a type of cancer that attacks the body's immune system, following a physical with the New Orleans Saints in March.

“It’s at stage 2, so it’s spread from the initial location," Moreau said on GMA. "But, it appears to be a slow spread, and we should be able to get rid of all of it."

The former 4th round pick also had a message for viewers ... "To anyone who doesn’t want to get a checkup, afraid to see your doctor, afraid to take whatever test you’ve gotta take, it’s not gonna change the outcome, right? It’s better to know."

Moreau previously described his diagnosis as "life-changing," but is attacking the cancer much like he did preparing to play football, with purpose and intensity.

“There’s no other way to look at it, right?" Moreau asked. "So, I’m preparing for my opponent, right? Hodgkin’s lymphoma, chemotherapy, I’m preparing for being on an IV, for six, seven, eight hours."