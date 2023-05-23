Foster Moreau Practices With Saints For First Time Since Cancer Diagnosis

Foster Moreau is back doing what he loves ... the Saints tight end took the field for New Orleans offseason workouts on Tuesday -- the first time he's been able to practice since his March cancer diagnosis.

The 26-year-old participated in Day 1 of the Saints' organized team activities ... and he looked like he hasn't lost a step whatsoever.

A good look at Foster Moreau out at OTAs today #Saints pic.twitter.com/qfStnq1Zln — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) May 23, 2023 @Jeff_Nowak

The former Raider caught balls, ran crisp routes ... and got in some blocking work too.

Of course, he spent a lot of the afternoon snagging passes from new Saints quarterback Derek Carr ... and the former Las Vegas teammates sure appeared to have some great chemistry.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen spoke with reporters following the workout about Foster -- who signed a three-year, $12 million deal with New Orleans earlier this month -- and he praised the tight end, saying the guy "looks good physically."

The whole scene is pretty incredible ... considering in early March, doctors discovered Moreau had Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects the body's immune system.