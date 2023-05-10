Foster Moreau Signs With Saints ... Weeks After Cancer Diagnosis

Two months after his cancer diagnosis, free agent tight end Foster Moreau has found a new home in the NFL -- he's just signed with the Saints.

Moreau agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal with New Orleans on Wednesday, his agent announced ... and according to a report from Saints beat writer Nick Underhill, the 26-year-old has already been cleared to suit up for New Orleans as early as this month.

The news is incredible ... considering back in March, doctors discovered Moreau had Hodgkin's Lymphoma -- a type of cancer that affects the body's immune system.

Moreau had called the news "life-changing" ... and said he was going to step away from football so he could battle the disease.

During an April interview with "Good Morning America," the former fourth-round pick said the cancer had spread slowly, but he felt confident he could overcome it.

“It’s at stage 2, so it’s spread from the initial location," Moreau said on GMA. "But, it appears to be a slow spread, and we should be able to get rid of all of it."

Now, according to Underhill, Moreau's made such good progress, he's "not expected to have any limitations" when he straps on his helmet for the Saints in 2023.