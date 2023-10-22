Atlanta Woman Says House Was Accidentally Demolished, Wrong Address

It's a tale as old as time -- that moment when you come home from vacation and realize your house is, inexplicably, in pieces ... boy, we've all been there haven't we?

This wacky story is coming out of Atlanta, where Susan Hodgson says she came to learn her longtime family home of over 40 years -- which was thankfully vacant at the time -- had been completely demolished without her permission or her knowledge ... this per AP.

According to Hodgson, she was out of town when she got a call from a neighbor ... who asked if she'd hired a company to bulldoze her home -- one that she owned, but did not live in FWIW -- something that caught her by surprise, because she absolutely hadn't.

Hodgson says, upon her request, the neighbor confronted the crew working on the demolition -- but claims they were totally rude and told the neighbor to piss off. Hodgson says she then sent a family member who had all the proper paperwork to show she owned the place ... and when the workers saw that, she claims they said -- whoops, wrong address!

Once the workers realized they had the wrong place, they apparently just packed up and left ... without so much as a sorry. Now, Hodgson is trying to figure out what to do -- and is weighing her legal options against the company that was behind this

In statement to FOX5 -- which has a great news package about this -- that company (You Call It, We Haul It) says they're investigating the matter ... but that's where things stand.

Hodgson says the home was boarded up -- but notes she and her relatives kept it in good shape, cutting the grass and making sure the taxes were paid and up to date.