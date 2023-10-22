Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Behind this ghost face and scary movie star is a gorgeous gal from down under, but beware of this babysitter ... she, along with Bella Thorne, may attempt performing a satanic ritual on you ... good luck kiddos!

She may have started her career in the dramatic soap opera world back in 2008, but she's also a pro in all things scary movies ... like her role in "Scream VI" with fellow gory master Jenna Ortega.