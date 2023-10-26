Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Fan Wears Giant Penis Costume At College Football Game, Hilarious Video!

College Football Fan Wears Penis Costume At Game ... Hilarious Video!!!

10/26/2023 10:16 AM PT
A LITTLE COCKY
X / @CFBcampustour

Talk about a ballsy move ... a college football fan rocked a giant penis costume to the Sam Houston State football game this week, and it was hysterical!

The fan -- clearly in the Halloween spirit -- wore the get-up at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium for the Bearkats vs. UTEP Miners game in Huntsville Texas on Wednesday.

A spectator in the stands captured the person on video, huge pecker and all ... and of course, the package wouldn't be complete without two big balls dragging by the fan's feet.

School officials apparently didn't find the stunt funny ... they dispatched a security guard to lead the penis out of his seat. He probably doesn't get paid enough for this.

Thankfully, the penis didn't totally get the shaft ... we're told by an SHS spokesperson that the fan was given the choice to remove the costume and remain at the game or leave.

"It is our understanding that stadium staff worked with CSC, the contracted security service, to give the individual the option to take the costume off or leave the stadium," the spokesperson said.

"University officers did not interact with this person. We have no further information to provide at this time."

