LeBron James Fires Back At Anthony Davis Criticism, 'We Don't Give A S***'

LeBron James passionately defended Anthony Davis from the critics following the Lakers' win over the Suns on Thursday ... making it clear their locker room doesn't "give a s***" about the outside noise.

The King and Co. squeezed out a 100-95 win over Kevin Durant and Phoenix at Crypto.com Arena ... large in part thanks to AD's 30 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

Of course, Davis received a bunch of negative reviews after disappearing in the second half of the Lake Show's season opener against the Nuggets ... when he went scoreless in the final two periods of the losing effort.

LBJ was asked about the hate directed toward his teammate following Thursday's tilt ... and he didn't hold back in his response.

"We don't give a s*** about criticism about AD," LeBron said. "We don't care. Nothing bothers us. AD doesn't care. I don't know if guys have figured that out. A.D. does not care."

"He's not on social media. So he doesn't see none of the crap. He rarely talks, unless it's us. So, we don't give a s*** about it and he definitely doesn't. He's going to do his job, but we happy to have A.D."

LeBron calmed down a bit after his fiery comments ... approaching Durant's mom, Wanda, and sharing a special moment with her.