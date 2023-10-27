'Night Court' Star Richard Moll Dead at 80

Richard Moll, famous for playing the gentle giant bailiff on "Night Court," is dead.

The actor died Thursday at his home in Big Bear Lake, CA ... according to a rep for the family. Richard starred as "Bull" Shannon on the original "Night Court" sitcom from 1984 to 1992 on NBC ... acting alongside Harry Anderson and John Larroquette.

Richard's bailiff character was known for his tagline ... "Ohh-kay" ... his shaved head and a towering 6'8" frame. He appears in all 193 episodes and his character is abducted by aliens in the "Night Court" finale.

Following his success on "Night Court," Richard started doing voice-over work ... including "Batman: The Animated Series" and "Spider-Man: The Animated Series" as well as some horror movies and video games.

Richard also had roles in several movies ... most notably "Jingle All The Way," "The Flintstones" and "Scary Movie 2."

He grew up in Pasadena and got into acting after moving to Hollywood in 1968 after going to college at UC Berkeley, where he majored in history and psychology.

Richard was 80.