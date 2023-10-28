Bill Maher Says the Real Deep State is Bureaucrats Regulating Us to Death

And It's Regulating Us to Death!!!

Bill Maher was on a tear Friday night, acknowledging a deep state but not the one people talk about.

The 'Real Time' host got real ... it's become impossible in the United States to build anything -- houses, windmills, toilets, you name it -- without jumping through endless hoops of overregulation by legislators and bureaucrats.

BM offers a slew of examples ... a toilet in San Francisco that cost $1.7 million. He says it's needed because the people s**ting and pissing on the sidewalk have been disturbing people breaking into cars.

In S.F., anyone who wants to build a home must secure 87 permits.

And there's this ... Wyoming is building the largest wind farm in North America, but it took 18 years to get approval to START building. As Bill says, when the first paperwork was filled out Leo's GF wasn't even born.

Bill has some history here ... it took him more than a year to get solar at his house, and he let the world know -- many times!