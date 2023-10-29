Maitland Ward Rips 'Boy Meets World' Stars Not Backing Ben Savage Campaign

Play video content TMZ.com

Maitland Ward might as well be an unofficial member of Ben Savage's congressional campaign team ... she's coming out strong to support him, and bashing other ex-costars who aren't doing the same.

We got Maitland in Beverly Hills, where she was rocking a "Savage For Congress" shirt, and our photog asked why Ben's got her vote ... and why other "Boy Meets World" stars aren't banging the drum for him.

The former teen TV star-turned-porn star says Ben's a good man who deeply cares about his community -- he's running for CA's 30th district, which includes parts of Los Angeles and its northern suburbs -- and she says she likes his forward-thinking.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Remember, Maitland's been on Ben's side since he filed back in January to begin his run for Congress. To her point about their other 'BMW' costars ... Rider Strong says he's not going to endorse Ben just because they starred on a TV show together as teenagers.

Rider made his feelings known on the podcast he hosts with other "Boy Meets World" stars Danielle Fishel and Will Friedle ... and Maitland thinks they're just bitter Ben didn't want to cohost the pod, and they're holding it against him.

Play video content