Angry Opossum Dragged Out Of Texas Tech-TCU Game After Running On Field

Texas Tech security didn't have to worry about fans invading the football field on Thursday night -- but they did have to deal with an opossum storming the pitch ... and the animal was sure pissed off when guards wouldn't let it continue its jaunt.

The wild scene played out at the end of the first quarter of the Red Raiders' game against TCU in Lubbock, Texas ... when an opossum somehow broke into Jones AT&T Stadium and made its way onto the field.

Broadcast cameras showed the marsupial got to the 15-yard line ... before security went to chase it down so play could resume.

Possum being escorted off the field during the Texas Tech/TCU game 😂 pic.twitter.com/z2v7RBSTYu — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) November 3, 2023 @DallasTexasTV

Eventually, officials were able to corral it with an animal snare pole ... but you can see, the little beast was not pleased at all to be detained. In fact, it hissed and showed its teeth the entire time that it was being dragged away.

The opossum was ultimately removed from the stadium ... and the game went on -- but after TTU was able to beat TCU, 35-28, its fans asked to keep the critter!!

Ok y’all: A possum ran on to the field during the Texas Tech-TCU game, was detained by Animal Control AND had a pet from Tech president Lawrence Schovanec. pic.twitter.com/KAf9tU27qY — Annie Rice (@annierice_photo) November 3, 2023 @annierice_photo

"Our lucky possum!!!" one Red Raiders supporter wrote on social media.

Seems the school is at least somewhat open to the idea ... its president was actually seen petting the opossum following the incident -- and the team ended up making a pic of the little guy its background image on X.